Chennai, February 8: A POCSO court in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, on Tuesday, February 6, sentenced a woman to five years imprisonment for filing a false case where she blamed her husband for her daughter's pregnancy. The alleged incident took place six years ago. Back then, the state of Tamil Nadu was left shocked after the woman alleged that her husband was responsible for their daughter's pregnancy.

To prove her claim, the woman had also furnished lab reports as "proof". However, she was found guilty of filing a false case against her husband and forging documents. As per a report in the Times of India, during the six years, the accused moved to Madras High Court first to seek anticipatory bail and later quash the case. Chennai Shocker: Trans Man Chains Woman, Burns Her Alive For Rejecting Romantic Advances, Arrested.

As the case had garnered sensation across the state, the high court reviewed the issue seriously and found that the urinary report and doctor's statements furnished by the complainant back then were false. the court also found that the woman managed to create the false certificates at the same scan centre where she worked as a lab assistant for a few years.

Besides, the Madras High Court also recorded the statement of the accused's daughter in an in-camera proceeding, which confirmed that the woman had faked the documents to take revenge on her husband at the cost of their daughter. It was also learned that the couple were fighting a divorce in a family court. Chennai Shocker: School Teacher Elopes With Minor Student, Arrested and Booked Under Pocso Act.

After learning the truth, the court called the woman's bluff. M Rajalakshmi, special judge for the exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act, announced the verdict on Tuesday, February 6. Besides awarding jail time, the POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the woman.

