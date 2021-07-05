Mumbai, July 5: Father Stan Swamy, the 84-year-old octogenarian tribal activist, died on Monday following a prolonged illness. Swamy was imprisoned in the Bhima Koregaon case and died ahead of his hearing in Bombay High Court. According to details by Live Law, the activist breathed his last at 1.30 PM on July 5. The Jesuit priest spent the last eight months in Taloja Central prison before he was hospitalised.

The news of his death was confirmed by Swamy's counsel who informed the Bombay High Court. Earlier in the day, his lawyer Mihir Desai had informed that the health condition of tribal rights activist was critical. Till late Sunday night, Swamy was on ventilator support, the senior counsel told PTI.

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital here, following a court order on May 28. The cost of his treatment at the private hospital is being borne by his associates and friends. According to a report by PTI, advocate Desai told a bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar on July 3 that Swamy's health was critical and that he was still in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

According to reports, Swamy had been suffering from several ailments, including Parkinson's disease. He had moved the high court earlier this year through advocate Desai, seeking medical treatment and interim bail on health grounds. The 84-year-old activist had also tested positive for coronavirus at a private hospital last month and was subsequently shifted to the ICU.

