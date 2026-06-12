FIFA World Cup 2026 Scams: Over 40 Fake Ticket Sites Linked to International Cyber Fraud Network, Report Finds

A major cybercriminal network has deployed a highly sophisticated network of at least 40 fake FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket sites to exploit football fans globally, according to the latest threat intelligence reports. The coordinated fraud infrastructure went live just as the highly anticipated tournament officially kicked off on June 11, 2026, targeting eager buyers who are struggling to secure legitimate access to matches.

Security researchers from CloudSEK and Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs discovered that the operation relies on "pixel-perfect" website clones that meticulously mirror the branding, stadium schedules, and seating layouts of the official FIFA ticketing portal. These typosquatted domains-fraudulent web addresses that slightly alter letters to look legitimate-are designed to fool users into a false sense of security during checkout. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

Rather than processing real ticket transactions, the malicious infrastructure acts as a card-skimming operation. The backend system captures sensitive personal identification, full credit card details, CVV numbers, and even utilizes an active "Man-in-the-Middle" framework to intercept SMS-based two-factor authentication (2FA) codes in real time, completely compromising victims' accounts.

The operation operates on a commercial scale using a distributed, multi-tenant reseller scheme, allowing up to 15 unique criminal operators to manage their own instances of the scam simultaneously. The core payment interception framework is managed through unauthorized domains linked to Chinese-origin threat actors, primarily targeting football fans in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

This ticket scam is part of a much broader cybercriminal ecosystem currently surrounding the mega-sporting event. Security analysts report that over 13,000 World Cup-themed domains were registered in the months leading up to the tournament, with nearly nine percent flagged as outright malicious. Belgium's Thibaut Courtois Hints at International Retirement Post-FIFA World Cup 2026.

Law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have issued urgent public service advisories warning fans to stay vigilant. Authorities emphasize that the only completely secure method to buy or resell tickets is strictly through the official FIFA platform and its authorized hospitality partners.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).