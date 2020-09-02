New Delhi, September 2: The Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday issued a circular that all the calendars, diaries, schedulers and similar other materials will now be published digitally by respective Ministries, departments, PSUs and PSBs. Also, the Union Ministry stated that all organs of the government to adopt innovative means to use digital or online methods.

Issuing the circular, the Union Ministry stated, "There is to be no activity towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries and other such material for use in the coming year by any Ministries, departments, PSUs or PSBs and all other organs of the government." Adding more, it said, "All such activity shall go digital and online." Finance Ministry Advises Banks Not to Levy Charges on Electronic Transactions.

The Finance Ministry said that the move is an effort towards incorporating innovative methods. The Ministry said that the publication of Coffee Table books will also be stopped and appropriate use of E-Books is encouraged. It said, "Using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is well known to be economical, efficient and effective. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governance model have always seen technology as an enabler. Integrating technology into our work is in line with his vision."

Here's what the Ministry of Finance said:

Ending the circular, the Finance Ministry said that innovative digital and online solutions which will achieve the same result as physical calendars or diaries are to be prioritised and to be put into practice.

