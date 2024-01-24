Amritsar, January 24: The Punjab Police has booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned Sikhs for Justice, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race. The FIR was registered at Amritsar's Sultanwind police station on January 23, the police said on Wednesday. Sikhs for Justice Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Threatens Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann After Aides Arrested in Punjab

In a video posted on social media, Pannun allegedly claimed that the Shri Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar had no historical significance in Hinduism. The pro-Khalistan leader also purportedly warned the temple management to shut its gates and hand over the keys to the Golden Temple administration. The police said the case was registered on the basis of Pannun's social media video. Khalistani Threat for Ram Mandir: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Calls for Shutdown of Airports From Amritsar to Ayodhya Ahead of January 22

He has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (making or publishing statements that promote disharmony or hatred between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups) and 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act, the police said.