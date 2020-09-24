Surat, September 24: A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat in early hours of Thursday. ONGC in a statement said that the fire has been brought under control and there has been no casualty or injury to any person.

Earlier in the day, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blazing flames. According to the details, several explosions were heard from the site. The Reason of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A video shared by ANI showed the massive flames at the site. Fire at ONGC Plant in Navi Mumbai: 4 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Oil Processing Plant in Uran.

Fire at ONGC plant:

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Statement from ONGC:

A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) https://t.co/B0rAliaVw1 pic.twitter.com/iyhKccdeEy — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector informed that around 3 am there were three consecutive blasts that took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. He said, "The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials."

