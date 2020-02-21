FATF (Financial Action Task Force) plenary session to be held today in Paris. Pakistan to be on agenda. Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a clothing shop in Dadar area of Mumbai. Six fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.

Mumbai, February 21:After exhausting all the possible legal options, Vinay Sharma, one of the death convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder, moved the Delhi court on Thursday seeking better treatment for his mental illness. Recently he attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell. He had asked the Court to grant him permission for better treatment for schizophrenia- the mental illness that he is suffering from and also the injury in the head that he sustained in Tihar jail earlier this week.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing concerns over “steady reduction” of Central Funds. She further voiced concerns over “inordinate delay” in the release of funds from the Centre.

Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, it was announced that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be the minister in waiting for US President during his trip. After two SAP India employees based in Bengaluru (RMZ Ecoworld office), were tested positive for the H1N1 virus on Thursday, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP Offices across Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation.

Mark sheets of students who fail in HSC (Class XII) board exams will no longer declare a student failed. The results will declare student to be "eligible for re-exam" or "eligible for skill development programme. The Maharashtra State board has decided to drop the word 'fail' from the mark sheets.

