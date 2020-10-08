New Delhi, Oct 8: A massive fire was reported from DSIDC Narela in Outer Delhi in a shoe factory on Thursday. No injuries reported yet, police said.

A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The black smoke bellowing out of the multistoreyed building could be seen from far away. The factory manufactures PVC soles for shoes.

Police have cordoned off the area and evacuated people from nearby buildings.

"The fire department received a call at 10.57 a.m. Our teams immediately reached the spot to douse the fire. No injuries reported yet," said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.

