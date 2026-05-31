Firozabad Horror: Man Repeatedly Slams Toddler To Ground, Kills Him As He Saw Him As Barrier to Relationship With Mother (Disturbing Video)

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad was killed by a man, who was allegedly in love with the child’s mother, by repeatedly smashing the toddler onto the floor, police said. The accused allegedly considered the child an obstacle to their relationship and marriage. The incident, which occurred on Friday, May 29, has sparked widespread outrage in the locality after details of the brutal assault emerged.

According to police, the child was the son of a woman identified as Rati, who was married to Sumit. The couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old son was named Aarav, also known as Kallu. Police said the accused, Viraj, was allegedly in love with Rati and wanted to marry her. The family has alleged that he viewed the child as an obstacle to their relationship. Lucknow Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Tortured and Beaten to Death With 40 Injury Marks on Body; Gurukul Operator Arrested.

Man Kills 18-Month-Old Toddler To Marry Child’s Mother

A chilling CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the man carrying the child through an empty lane outside the house of the boy’s relative before allegedly throwing him to the ground multiple times. The child remained motionless after the assault.

Man Repeatedly Slams Toddler To Ground, Kills Him To Marry Child’s Mother in Firozabad

The video is sensitive. A woman rejected this monster's proposal, and the beast thrashed her innocent child to death. This incident occurred in #Firozabad, #UttarPradesh. Accused Viraj Alias Jitender Arrested Viraj, also known as Jitender, has been arrested by police. The… pic.twitter.com/bfoGAmACz7 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 30, 2026

The accused of killing a child by throwing him to the ground in Shikohabad has been arrested by Firozabad police after shooting him in both legs.#UttarPradesh #Firozabad https://t.co/VblRALeNv2 pic.twitter.com/KmDzwLXzXh — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 30, 2026

Officials said that on May 29, Rati had come from her parental home to visit her aunt’s house. Viraj allegedly learnt that she was there and reached the house. He is accused of taking Aarav with him on the pretext of buying him a toffee before allegedly attacking the child on the road, leaving him critically injured. Ghaziabad Teen Murder: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Assures Strict Legal Action As Investigation Into the Case Intensifies.

After learning about the incident, family members rushed the child to the hospital. The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. On receiving information, police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Local authorities have registered a case and initiated a full-scale investigation into the murder. The motive appears entirely centered around the accused's obsession with the victim's mother and his desire to remove the child from the equation.

The accused fled after the incident, and police have launched a search operation and set up barricades to arrest him. Multiple teams are currently conducting raids to locate and apprehend Viraj.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).