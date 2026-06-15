Firozabad Shocker: Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Ailing Wife, Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

A retired sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly shot his wife, who had been battling cancer, before dying by suicide at his residence in Firozabad district, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Shikohabad area and is being investigated. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Yadav, a retired police officer who had later taken up legal practice, as reported by TOI. His wife sustained critical injuries in the shooting and was rushed to a district hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Yadav died at the scene after allegedly using the same licensed revolver on himself.

Police Probe Possible Motive

Preliminary findings indicate that Yadav had been under significant mental stress. Police said his wife had been suffering from cancer for an extended period, and he was reportedly distressed over her deteriorating health. Local reports also suggest he had been dealing with personal and legal pressures. Officials have not confirmed a definitive motive and said all aspects of the case are being examined. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Inside Police Station in Banda, Arrested.

Retired Police Officer Shoots Ailing Wife, Dies by Suicide in Firozabad

Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh: Former MLA Jagdish Yadav’s son Rakesh Yadav and his wife allegedly died by suicide using licensed revolver near Subhash Chauraha, Shikohabad. pic.twitter.com/X57SJ9wzs9 — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2026

Incident Reported After Gunshots

Police said neighbours alerted authorities after hearing gunshots from the couple's residence. Responding officers found both victims with gunshot wounds and arranged for them to be taken to hospital. While Yadav was declared dead on arrival, his wife later died during treatment.

Investigation Underway

Senior police officers inspected the scene, recovered the licensed firearm believed to have been used in the incident, and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. Investigators are recording statements from family members and neighbours as part of the inquiry. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be released after forensic and post-mortem reports are received. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Lover Arrested for Allegedly Killing Husband After Drugging Him With Sedative-Laced Kheer in Bagpat.

The incident has drawn attention due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the reported health condition of the victim. Police have urged against speculation, stating that conclusions regarding the motive will be based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).