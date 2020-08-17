New Delhi, August 17: Central parts of India are at moderate risk of witnessing flash floods during the next 24 hours, said the Central Water Commission on Monday, according to a Hindustan Times report. In its flood forecast warning for central India, the Central Water Commission cited the India Meteorological Department’s flash flood guidance as the reason. The IMD has issued "heavy to very heavy" rainfall warning for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal during the next 4-5 days.

"There is moderate risk of flash floods for the next 24 hours over some areas of north Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and south Gujarat sub-division," the Central Water Commission statement said in its official flood forecast. In Chhattisgarh, parts of Sukma district are flooded and normal life remained crippled after very heavy rainfall in the state.

Incessant rain in Gujarat caused a flood-like situation in the Surat's Limbayat area. Fairly widespread rain likely over Gujarat region tomorrow as well. According to RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist of IMD, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana will receive increased rainfall in the next two days. Earlier on Sunday, the IMD had predicted rainfall over most of Central India for the next five days.

"Fairly widespread rain likely over south Rajasthan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa; over Chhattisgarh and over Odisha and Telangana and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 18 and 19,” the weather forecasting agency had said. The IMD has said the monsoon is very likely to be active and near-normal /south of its normal position during next 4-5 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).