Fliers Arriving in Madhya Pradesh to Be Scanned for COVID-19, Symptomatic Passengers to Be Sent to Quarantine, Says State Govt

Flight (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Indore, May 24: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday said that all passengers coming by flights will be scanned for COVID-19 on their arrival at the airports in Madhya Pradesh. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state said if anyone is found symptomatic, they will be sent to quarantine & their samples will be collected for testing. India has allowed airlines to start domestic passenger flight operations in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020 after a gap of almost 2 months since March 25.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that as domestic flights would begin from May 25, the flights will have a fixed minimum and maximum fare structure for different routes. In the new fare structure, air routes are divided into seven sections based on travel time. New Travel Guidelines in India: Ticket Fares, Rules and Booking Details as Air and Rail Services to Resume.

The Civil Aviation Ministry in its standard operating procedures (SoPs) also advised passengers to install the Aarogya Setu mobile app. It said during transit to airport, the passenger should take all precautions to prevent infection. Meanwhile, the state-run Airports Authority of India has advised passengers to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure.

Here's the tweet:

Kerala: A 53-year-old woman from Kalpetta in Wayanad who had tested positive for #COVID19 and was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College passed away today. She was suffering from cancer and had returned from abroad on May 20. — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

For luggage, the Civil Aviation Ministry said the passenger would be entitled to carry maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage as per the specifications by the airline concerned. On Sunday, the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for international arrivals into India through air, sea and land routes, whereby it has said that every person entering India will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

It must be noted that passenger air services were suspended for both scheduled domestic and international flights since March 25, due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.