Mumbai, October 30: Online product delivery is known to be prone to errors and misplacements. The majority of the time, customers wind up getting something different from what they bought. Customers occasionally receive broken and damaged things, and it often takes several days to sort out the problem. For this reason, placing orders through e-commercial websites online might be frustrating sometimes.

A man recently encountered similar circumstances after buying a chimney from Flipkart for his kitchen. He was horrified to discover that the chimney he had gotten was entirely broken and ruined when he opened the package. Although the merchandise was delivered to him on October 6, the firm failed to provide him with a replacement or a refund for a period of thirteen days.

The irate customer then used social media to alert the website of the error and request a prompt fix. He posted images and videos of the chimney that revealed glass fragments scattered within the box and in a damaged state.

Flipkart Delivers Broken Kitchen Chimney With Shattered Glass to Customer

Till now no resolution given by Flipkart @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Damaged product delivered on 6th Oct. 13 days passed. Please help @jagograhakjago Please help @GyanTherapy Please help @AmreliaRuhez pic.twitter.com/XwvBuXq89F — P D (@tomplayjr) October 18, 2023

"Sorry about that. We understand your concern about the recent order. Rest assured, our team will stay in touch with you to help you with the resolution. We are grateful for your patience", Flipkart responded to his post with an apology on X (formerly Twitter).

Flipkart Apologises

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused to you regarding the order. We see that you've already reached out to us for this. You have our assurance that we are looking into your concern and, we'll get in touch with you via a call or email", the company wrote in its next tweet on the microblogging site.

