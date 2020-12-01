New Delhi, December 1: The President of Punjab Kisan Union, RS Mansa said he will attend the meeting called by the government today. The meeting is scheduled at 3 PM on Tuesday. 36 farmer unions have accepted government's invitation for the talk. While 32 unions are from Punjab, two representatives from Haryana, Yogendra Yadav from AIKSCC and another leader from Uttar Pradesh will attend the talks. Farmers' Protest: Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan Withdraws Support to BJP in Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar Govt Remains Stable.

Before the meeting, BJP top leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajnath Singh held a meeting at party chief JP Nadda’s residence on Tuedsay. Tomar said the meeting with the farmers has been preponed in view of “the cold and COVID-19.” Farmers Protest Latest Updates: Centre Invites Protesting Farmers For Talks at 3 PM Today, Singhu and Tikri Borders Remain Closed For Traffic.

The farmer unions had emphasised that their demand to abandon the new farm laws was “non-negotiable”. The farmers on Sunday had rejected the Home Minister Amit Shah's invitation to talk, calling it a 'conditional one.' Shah has asked them to shift their protest venue to Burari grounds in New-Delhi and offered to talk.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has joined the farmer's protest in Delhi. Hundreds of framers are protesting in the national capital against the new farm laws that were passed in the parliament in September for six days and demanding to repeal them. The opposition has also termed the laws as 'anti-farmer.'

