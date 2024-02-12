Hyderabad, February 12: In a shocking incident of fratricide, a man in Secunderabad allegedly doused his brother with petrol and set him on fire over a property dispute. The gruesome act was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby shop, and the footage has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

According to the India Today report, the incident took place on January 20, 2024, at around 5:30 am in a narrow lane of the Thukaram Gate area under Boinpally Police Station limits. The accused has been identified as Kondikonda Vinod, a resident of the same locality. The victim, Kondikonda Srinivas, is his elder brother and lives in a different house. Telangana Shocker: Spurned Lover Stabs Girl to Death in Full Public View in Nirmal District; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Sets Brother on Fire

#Secunderabad A younger brother who poured petrol on his own brother and set him on fire due to a property dispute.The victim ran out from house screaming for help, locals immediately rescued him and informed the police and shifted him to gandhi hospital Bowenpally Ps Limits pic.twitter.com/RnKShKDbsN — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) February 12, 2024

Man Pours Petrol on Brother, Sets Him on Fire

The police said that the brothers had a long-standing dispute over the ownership and access to a pathway adjacent to Vinod’s house. On the day of the incident, Vinod confronted Srinivas and asked him to stop using the pathway. This led to a heated argument between the two, which soon turned violent.

The CCTV footage shows Vinod taking out a bottle of petrol from his bike and splashing it on Srinivas, who tries to escape. Vinod then strikes a matchstick and throws it at his brother, who instantly catches fire. Srinivas runs around in agony while Vinod watches from a distance. Telangana Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death by Miscreants in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Locals Help Victim

Some locals who witnessed the incident rushed to help Srinivas and put out the fire with water and blankets. They also alerted the police and the ambulance. Srinivas was taken to the Gandhi Hospital with severe burn injuries on his head, face, chest and limbs. His condition is said to be critical.

The police reached the spot and arrested Vinod, who confessed to his crime. They also seized the petrol bottle and the matchbox from the scene. A case has been registered against Vinod under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are also examining the CCTV footage and the statements of the eyewitnesses to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime.

