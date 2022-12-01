Gurugram, December 1: A 74-year-old man was duped of Rs 14.4 lakh on the pretext of arranging Char Dham Yatra for six of his family members, police said on Wednesday. The complaint was submitted in August, however, an FIR was launched in November after police verified the allegation. The three accused have now been booked by the police.

According to the report published by the Hindustan Times, the complainant, Bhagwati Prasad Agarwal, a resident of Delhi, had gone on a pilgrimage in a helicopter in 2018. He met the prime suspect there who introduced himself as the tour manager of a Roorkee-based firm. As per the reports, six more elderly people from Agarwal’s family were planning to go on the Char Dham yatra in May and June this year. To arrange their yatra, Agarwal contacted the suspect. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Thane Businessman Vacationing in Nepal Duped of Rs 1 Crore After Fraudster Uses His Private Details To Siphon Off Money.

Following this, the suspect’s two associates collected Rs 14.4 lakh in cash over three days in April and May from Agarwal near Rajokri toll plaza in Udyog Vihar. Reportedly, the trip was to begin in two batches on May 31 and June 3. When Agarwal's family members reached Dehradun, the suspect sent a message to Agarwal that the helicopter booked for his family was grounded due to technical issues and promised to refund the money. Since then, he switched off his phone. UPI Payment Fraud: SBI Shares 6-Step Guide for Safe Transactions, Know How To Ensure Safety (Watch Video).

Unable to contact the suspect, Agarwal filed a complaint against the suspect on August 5. However, the FIR was registered only on Tuesday night after the police verified the allegations. The accused have been booked under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station,

