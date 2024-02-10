Aurangabad, February 10: In a case of financial fraud, two individuals have been arrested in connection with financial fraud in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The series of events began when these two individuals, including a panchayat member, impersonated the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch to embezzle approximately Rs 63 lakh from a nationalised bank in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to the Times of India report, the perpetrators, posing as the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch, exploited their positions to carry out fraudulent transactions using forged letterheads and stamps over a six-day period spanning from December 27, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The Murshadpur group gram panchayat, situated in Veergaon within Vaijapur tehsil, fell victim to this elaborate deception. Fraud in Maharashtra: Seven Held For Duping People on Pretext of Doubling Money and Returning in Rs 2000 Currency Notes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Further, Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya disclosed that the panchayat member, privy to internal details, including the bank account number, colluded with an accomplice to divert public funds. The scheme was uncovered when Gramsevak Manisha Shete, who had ceased receiving bank alerts, became suspicious and requested a bank statement. Upon examination, it was revealed that a substantial sum had been illicitly transferred to various accounts. Cyber Fraud in Maharashtra: Nashik Man Falls Victim to Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Loses Rs 3.2 Lakh.

Initially denying any involvement, the panchayat member evaded scrutiny until Shete's persistence prompted her to file a complaint against him, leading to the duo's arrest. They have been charged with offences including cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery.

In a separate incident, MSEDCL discovered irregularities during routine monitoring of meter readings in Manchar. Assistant engineer Sanjay Barhate revealed that two individuals, Ganesh Indore and Praveen Pachpute, posing as MSEDCL employees, fraudulently replaced Ambika Chavan's electricity meter. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 170, 420, 427, 136, and 34.

