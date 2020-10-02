New Delhi, October 2: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shashtri Jayanti 2020 today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the great leaders on their birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love infuses harmony in society and paves the path to the welfare of the world.

PM Modi said, "There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India." Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Celebrate 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Here's President expressing Gratitude on Gandhi Jayanti:

आइए, गांधी जयंती के पुनीत अवसर पर हम सब पुन: यह संकल्‍प लें कि हम सत्‍य और अहिंसा के मार्ग का अनुसरण करते हुए, राष्‍ट्र के कल्‍याण और प्रगति के लिए सदैव समर्पित रहेंगे और एक स्‍वच्‍छ, समृद्ध, सशक्‍त व समावेशी भारत का निर्माण करके गांधी जी के सपनों को साकार करेंगे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2020

Check Narendra Modi's tweet on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti:

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

Check Rahul Gandhi's message on Gandhi Jayanti:

Here's Narendra Modi's wish on the occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary:

Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India. pic.twitter.com/bTV6886crz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to honour the legendary leader, Mahatma Gandhi without whom, India wouldn’t have been free from the clutches of the Britishers. Lal Bahadur Shastri, a noted freedom fighter and country's second Prime Minister, was also born on the same day in 1904.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).