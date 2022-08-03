Pune, August 3: Maharashtra government on Tuesday gave good news and a big relief to all the Ganesh Mandals and to the devotees. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, while on a visit to Pune, said that Ganesh mandals can use loudspeakers till midnight, i.e. 12 am on 5 days of the Ganesh festival and on the immersion procession day, reported TOI. Also, the mandals will get 5-year permission to put up Ganesh pandals.

As per the reports, CM Shinde held a meeting with mandal members and office-bearers at Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta's office on Tuesday. Following the meeting, he gave the statement late on Tuesday. Maharashtra Govt To Withdraw Cases Against Agitators in Connection With Ganesh Utsav, Dahi Handi, Says CM Eknath Shinde.

"The district collector must put up a file to me to extend this permission. I am directing the Pune police officers, the fire brigade, and the Pune Municipal Corporation to issue a five-year license to the mandals for putting up pandals for the festival as permitted", CM Shinde said.

Reportedly, these licences can be issued through the one-window system operated by the police and other authorities. While talking about other demands of the mandals, such as MSEDCL meters inside the pandals, CM said that he will discuss the issue with MSEDCL authorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).