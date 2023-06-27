Kaushambi, June 27: A gangster named Gufran was shot dead in an encounter with a team of Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh on June 27. According to the UP STF, the encounter took place near Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur in Kaushambi. The deceased criminal Gufran was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000. Gufran was injured in the encounter. He died while he was taken to a hospital, according to the police. Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Anil Dujana Killed in Encounter With STF in Meerut.

"A miscreant was injured in an encounter with Lucknow STF this morning. He was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Gufran, a resident of Pratapgarh. Around 13 criminal cases are registered against him in Pratapgarh and had a reward of Rs 1,25,000 on him," Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi, Brijesh Srivastava told news agency ANI. Asad Ahmed Encounter: From a Law Aspirant to a Law Breaker, Here’s How 47 Days Changed Gangster Atiq Ahmad Son’s Life.

Gangster Gufran Shot Dead in Encounter With UP STF:

Uttar Pradesh | A criminal identified as Mo. Gufran has been killed in an encounter with UP STF near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000: SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava pic.twitter.com/iUdihy1yCe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2023

Police tried to stop Gufran near Samda but he fired at police and in retaliatory firing, he got injured and later succumbed to his injuries. One .32 bore pistol, 9mm carbine, and bike recovered. He was associated with many big criminals. Probe being done: Dharmesh Kumar Shahi, Dy… pic.twitter.com/S0PhmCkr3s — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2023

According to Dharmesh Kumar Shahi, Deputy Commissioner of UP STF, Gufran opened fire at police when they tried to stop him near Samda sugar mill. When the police fired in retaliation, the criminal got injured. He later succumbed to his injuries. Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone) had announced Rs 1 lakh cash reward on Gufran. The Sultanpur police also had declared Rs 25,000 cash reward on him.

