New Delhi, January 5: In a major crackdown on notorious gangster Ravi Kana, alias Ravi Nagar, the Greater Noida Police have sealed assets valued at Rs 100 crore, including a lavish bungalow worth Rs 80 crore owned by Kajal Jha, identified as Ravi Kana's girlfriend. The action unfolded after a reported hijacking attempt by the gang, with police revealing that Kajal Jha, initially seeking employment, ended up joining the gang and played a significant role in its operations.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the sealed bungalow, located in New Friends Colony, Delhi, is believed to have been gifted to Kajal Jha by Ravi Kana. The police, intensifying their efforts, have also frozen the bank accounts of Ravi and his gang members, blocking ATM cards to prevent any fund transfers. The gang's involvement in the bar and scrap trade has raised concerns, with assets being traced in various cities, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Punjab, and Bulandshahr. Delhi Shocker: Man Hospitalised After Friend Shoots Him Over Minor Altercation in New Usmanpur, Accused Absconding.

The police have initiated a siege after locating two other gang members and discovering numerous hideouts, properties, and warehouses linked to the gang. Police teams are stationed in multiple cities, gearing up for further actions against these locations. The heightened raids aim to apprehend Ravi Kana, who not only operates as a scrap mafia but also holds significant transport contracts with over 35 companies, managing a fleet of more than 300 trucks and other vehicles. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at AIIMS Director's Office, Seven Fire Tenders on Scene (Watch Video).

The crackdown has created a ripple effect, with associates and employees of the gang evading arrest, fearing legal consequences. Amid the ongoing operation, the police have sealed a sprawling house in New Friends Colony, reportedly belonging to gangster Kajal Jha, as part of their strategy to dismantle the criminal network. Amid the crackdown, questions arise about the alleged nexus between the gang and influential figures, as hoardings featuring Ravi's family members with prominent leaders continue to generate public concern and debate in the city.

