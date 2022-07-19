Mumbai, July 19: Gautam Adani, India’s richest person, now holds the fourth spot on the Forbes world’s richest list after Microsoft founder Bill Gates last week announced that he would be donating $20 billion of his wealth to "Bill and Melinda Gates" foundation. As per Forbes, Gautam Adani & Family now stands at fourth rank with a net worth of over $114 billion.

Gates has announced to donate this amount to his foundation to help people suffering from the COVID-19 epidemic and other problems. With this donation, a fund of about $ 70 billion has been deposited with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. With this donation, Gates has slipped by shy of just one spot to the fifth richest on the Forbes list. Bill Gates, Microsoft Co-Founder, Donates $20 Billion of His Wealth to Foundation, Plans To Drop Off List of Wealthiest People.

Bill Gates, in a statement, said “I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfill the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life." Gates in his personal blog wrote, "Through Breakthrough Energy, I will continue to invest and give money to address climate change. Overall I expect that the work in these areas will make money, which will also go to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people."

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sits comfortably at the first spot of Forbes World's Richest list with a net worth of $230 Billion, followed by Bernard Arnault at the second spot and Amazon's Jeff Bezos at third.

