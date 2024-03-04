The strike will hit freight trains on Wednesday evening, with the passenger train strike starting Thursday morning. Negotiations on pay and hours broke down in recent days.The GDL train drivers' trade union announced a 35-hour strike on Monday, saying the measure was unavoidable after the recent breakdown of negotiations on pay and hours.

GDL boss Claus Weselsky said that the strike would begin on Wednesday evening for members driving frieght trains, and for passenger train drivers from the early hours of Thursday morning.

He said that Deutsche Bahn was ultimately responsible for the strike.

One key demand of the GDL that it says Deutsche Bahn will not meet is a reduction of employees' standard weekly hours from 38 to 35 with unchanged pay.

More to follow...

msh/ab (dpa, Reuters)

