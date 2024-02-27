The Verdi trade union has called on its members working as ground personnel for Lufthansa to strike for three days, starting on Wednesday. The short-notice action is the latest of several similar strikes.Lufthansa ground staff are to go on strike for three days beginning Wednesday as a wage dispute between the German flag carrier airline and trade unions continues.

The announcement by the trade union Verdi comes just seven days after the last one-day ground personnel strike on February 20.

More to follow ...

mf/msh (AFP, dpa)

