Ghaziabad, February 12: A 35-year-old man was detained on Saturday, February 12, on suspicion of defrauding individuals by promising them jobs against their money by using the identity of his ex-wife, a senior police official. A native from Patna, Bihar, Rohit Raj Singh was taken into custody from his Kaushambi residence following a complaint made by his ex-wife, a Provincial Police Service official. Rohit was introduced to the senior police officer via a matrimonial website.

Upon their first meeting, Rohit revealed his identity as an IRS officer stationed in Ranchi. The fact that a guy with the same name was employed in Ranchi as a senior officer was helpful, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. Delhi Shocker: Man Held for Duping Over 50 People on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Airlines.

The police officer learned after her marriage with Rohit that he had lied to her and had no administrative post. But because Rohit had vowed to pursue business, they chose to stay married. Then Rohit began going under his wife's name and promising people that he could obtain them government employment in exchange for cash.

In 2021, his wife filed for divorce after learning that her spouse was cheating people, according to Nimish Patil, DCP (trans-Hindon). However, he persisted. Nashik: Man Dupes People On Pretext Of Providing Them jobs In Defence Services By Posing As Indian Army Major, Arrested.

He went on to defraud individuals by posing as an income tax official in Delhi and offering them jobs. In addition, an official said that he deposited the money he received from others into a bank account that was formed using his wife's identification.

