Ghaziabad Fire: 3 Dogs Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts in Multi-Story Residential Apartment in Avantika Colony (Watch Videos)

Ghaziabad, June 2: A massive fire broke out in a multi-story residential building located in Ghaziabad's Avantika Colony, Phase-2, during which three pet dogs lost their lives. During the blaze, four members of the same family became trapped inside their flat; however, the Fire Service safely evacuated them shortly. Tragically, three pet dogs present in the flat died due to asphyxiation.

According to officials, the Kotwali Fire Station received an alert around 3:09 a.m. on Tuesday stating that a fire had erupted in a flat in Avantika Colony and that several people were trapped inside. Ghaziabad Building Fire: Ajit Anjum’s Flat Engulfs in Blaze at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Journalist Shares Video.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out at around 3:09 AM in flat number 202 of Avantika-2 under Kotwali police station area, where the fire brigade rescued trapped residents, while three dogs died due to suffocation, and the blaze was brought under control after a… pic.twitter.com/r8unwPkwi8 — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out in a flat in Ghaziabad's Avantika-II area. Four of a family rescued, three pets suffocate to death.#GhaziabadNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WJYakOm6sF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026

"Upon receiving this information, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched from the Kotwali Ghantaghar Fire Station to the scene. The incident site was located approximately 8 kilometres away from the fire station," officials said. Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Residential Building in Indirapuram's Friends Avenue, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

They further stated that while on their way, the fire personnel established phone contact with the people trapped in the flat and instructed them to move to the balcony for safety and wait there. The Chief Fire Officer was also immediately apprised of the incident. Around 3:20 a.m., the Fire Service team arrived at 'SK Homes,' a four-story building situated in Avantika Phase 2.

The fire was raging in Flat No. 202, located on the third floor. The flat's residents -- Pawan Sharma (52), his wife (46), their 20-year-old son, and their 18-year-old daughter -- were standing on the smoke-engulfed balcony, awaiting rescue.

Under the direction of the Chief Fire Officer, fire personnel deployed an extension ladder to safely bring all four individuals down. Subsequently, a firefighting operation was launched by laying hose lines from both sides of the building. The fire was so intense that the main door of the flat had to be broken down to gain entry.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit in the drawing room or near the main entrance. The blaze engulfed the drawing room, kitchen, storeroom, and one of the bedrooms.

After the fire was extinguished and the entire flat was searched, it was discovered that the family's three pet dogs had perished due to excessive smoke. No damage was caused to other flats or residents in the building, and there have been no reports of any injuries. The local police were also present at the scene during the firefighting and rescue operations. Investigations are currently underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).