Mumbai, January 26: The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested three men in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Ghaziabad. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the fourth accused in the matter. Police officials said that the four accused allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Modinagar.

Besides rapping the minor girl, the accused even filmed the act and later blackmailed the victim's family with the video. The incident came to light on January 24, after the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police. In his complaint, the victim's father said that a man from their village dragged his daughter into the fields and raped her when she was getting cattle feed. Ghaziabad: Man Rides Motorcycle While Drinking Beer on DME, Fined Rs 31,000 by Traffic Police After Video Goes Viral.

He also alleged that three men who were present at the spot shot a video of the act. Speaking to the Times of India, Ritesh Tripathi, ACP, Modinagar said, "They blackmailed her family with the video and demanded money. The father approached police, and an FIR was filed against the four under IPC sections 376 (rape), 384(punishment for extortion), 354C (voyeurism) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act."

Following the complaint, the police formed six teams and began investigating the matter. They arrested Kaleem (22), Asif (23) and Anas (21), all three accused are residents of the Niwari area in Modinagar. "We formed six police teams, including surveillance, to track the accused and managed to arrest three, including the main accused who raped the girl, within twenty-four hours of the complaint," Tripathi added. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

After being arrested, the three accused were produced before the court which sent them to jail. Tripathi said that another accused identified as Shubhrati alias Sameer, who is at large will be arrested soon. Cops said that the victim narrated the incident to her father after one of the accused showed him the alleged rape video. A medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).