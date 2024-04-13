Ghaziabad, April 13: A 22-year-old mechanic employed at a car service centre in Ghaziabad’s Loni was allegedly beaten to death by his employer on Thursday afternoon in Tila Shabazbur. The employer, 32-year-old Amit Kumar Mavi, suspected the mechanic, Pankaj Kumar, of stealing Rs 2,000 from his wallet.

Hindustan Times reported that Mavi fled the scene after Pankaj succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. The Loni Border police station has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a search for the absconding Mavi.

Mavi reportedly tied up Pankaj and beat him severely with a stick, causing him to lose consciousness. Realising the severity of the injuries, Mavi rushed Pankaj to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where he later died.

Pankaj’s father, Vijay Kumar, lodged a complaint with the Loni Border police following his son’s death. In his FIR, he stated, “My son was severely beaten by Amit at the service station. As a result, he suffered multiple severe injuries. My son died during the treatment and upon hearing this Amit fled.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar), Bhaskar Verma, confirmed that an FIR for murder has been registered against the absconding suspect, Amit Mavi, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father. “We have formed teams and the suspect will be arrested soon. The body was also sent for autopsy and it is suspected that the deceased died due to severe injuries inflicted on him,” Verma added.

The police also revealed that Pankaj had been married for two years. This tragic incident has left the local community in shock, and further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

