Ghaziabad Shocker: Class 6 Boy Allegedly Harasses Woman, Threatens to Leak Her Morphed Photos If She Didn't Engage in Sex chat

Hacker (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ghaziabad, May 22: In a shocking incident, a class 6 student was accused of harassing a 21-year-old woman by allegedly blackmailing her. According to a Times of India report, the minor boy threatened to circulate her morphed pictures if she didn't pay him money or engage in sex chat with him. The boy found the number of the woman from a common Telegram group, in which both were a part of.

The woman in her complaint shared 18 screenshots with the police. When the boy was investigated, he said that his phone got hacked. The first message which the woman received from the boy pertained to exchanging notes, according to the victim's parents. Infact, the initial few messages were about studies and notes, however, later he started to threaten the woman to either pay him or send lewd messages. He also threatened of hacking the woman's phone and making her morphed images viral. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

The boy and his parents have denied all the allegations and said that he has no role in it. The incident comes just a few days after the Bois Locker Room incident went viral, where Delhi Twitter users shared chilling details from a boys chat group (Bois Locker Room) where they casually talk about "gang-raping girls".