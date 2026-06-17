Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Shoots Ex-Fiancee and Her Sister in Uttar Pradesh After Wedding Called Off

A 25-year-old man was arrested within hours after he allegedly shot his former fiancee and her younger sister at their residence in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad, following the cancellation of his engagement with the woman. Both victims sustained gunshot injuries and were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, as reported by TOI. Police said the accused was taken into custody after a search operation, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

According to police, the accused, identified as Johnny, had been engaged to 20-year-old Khushi around one-and-a-half years ago. However, the engagement was called off approximately three months ago after a dispute between the two families. Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances in UP; Family Alleges Dowry Murder, FIR Filed Against 9.

Investigators said the accused had allegedly tried to contact Khushi several times after the engagement ended, but she reportedly declined to meet or speak with him.

Attack Inside the Family Home

Police said the incident took place around 4:20 pm on Tuesday when the accused allegedly entered the family's house in Lodhi Chowk, Khoda Colony, and opened fire on Khushi and her 18-year-old sister, Nidhi, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Khushi suffered three bullet injuries to her abdomen, while Nidhi sustained gunshot injuries to her jaw and face. Family members, assisted by police personnel, rushed both women to a nearby hospital. They were later referred to a hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment. Ghaziabad Shocker: Cook Caught Spitting on Chapatis at Roadside Eatery in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Accused Arrested Within Three Hours

After receiving information about the shooting, police registered an FIR and formed five teams to trace the accused. He was arrested from the Sihani Gate area approximately three hours after the attack. Officials said the weapon used in the crime and other evidence are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Video Message Under Investigation

Police said the accused allegedly recorded a one-minute-and-31-second video after the shooting. In the video, he reportedly claimed that the victim's family had taken ₹2 lakh from him for the wedding and later cancelled the marriage after he sought the money back. He also allegedly stated that he intended to surrender before the police. Investigators are verifying the authenticity and contents of the video as part of the case.

Probe Continues

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. Statements of family members and other witnesses are being recorded, while the condition of the two injured sisters is being closely monitored. The case has once again highlighted concerns over violent crimes linked to failed relationships and personal disputes, with authorities stressing that the investigation remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).