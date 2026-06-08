Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Found Hanging Under Suspicious Circumstances in UP; Family Alleges Dowry Murder, FIR Filed Against 9

A 28-year-old married woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ residence in Ghaziabad’s Nandgram area, prompting allegations of dowry-related murder from her family. Police have registered a case against nine members of her husband’s family and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased, identified as Neetu, was discovered hanging at her matrimonial home. According to initial reports, the incident came to light after family members alerted authorities. Police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Ghaziabad Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murder by Neighbour in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Injured in Police Encounter (Watch Video).

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment and Murder

Neetu’s relatives have alleged that she had been subjected to harassment over dowry demands since her marriage. They claim that her death was not a suicide but a planned killing linked to persistent pressure for additional dowry. Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s family, police have registered a case against her husband and eight other members of the matrimonial family. The allegations include dowry-related harassment and murder. Ghaziabad Shocker: Bedridden Elderly Woman Brutally Assaulted by Son in Uttar Pradesh; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Police Begin Investigation

Police officials said the case is being investigated from all angles. Statements of family members and other witnesses are being recorded, while forensic and post-mortem reports are expected to play a key role in establishing the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities have not yet announced any arrests. Officials said further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and medical examination.

Case Draws Attention Amid Similar Allegations

The incident has drawn attention because of similarities to other recent cases in which families have alleged dowry harassment following the deaths of married women. Dowry-related deaths continue to be investigated under stringent legal provisions, with police often examining evidence of harassment, financial demands, and the circumstances leading to the death.

Post-Mortem Report Awaited

Investigators are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide crucial details about the cause and timing of death. Police said the inquiry remains ongoing, and no conclusion has yet been reached regarding whether the death was a suicide or a homicide.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).