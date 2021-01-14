Mumbai, January 14: Three Indian cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi, featured in the list of new global top 10 congested cities in 2020. The financial capital ranked second, Bengaluru was in the sixth place and New Delhi in the eight places despite the lockdown and the decrease in traffic, according to a TOI report.

Moscow topped the chart, and the other cities in the list were Bogota, Manila, Istanbul, Kyiv in Ukraine, Novosibirsk in Russia and Bangkok. TomTom Traffic Index mentioned that Delhi recorded the lowest decline in traffic congestion among Indian cities.

Experts cite the reason for Mumbai's high ranking in the top 10 of congested cities was because the road length had not kept pace with rising vehicle numbers. Mumbai's vehicle density of 1,900/km is 15 times that of the state's. This is also probably the highest in the country.

