Mumbai, February 21: A Russian national has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl during a night camp he had organised at Arambol beach in North Goa earlier this month, police said on Tuesday, February 20. The accused has been identified as Ilia Vasulev. The police believe that the accused has fled the country.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening night between February 4 and 5, when Vasulev took the girl, who was part of a group of children attending the camp, to a secluded spot and molested her. The girl’s parents, who were also present at the camp, came to know about the abuse only later and filed a complaint on February 19. According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the girl by touching her body and private parts inappropriately. Goa Shocker: Russian National Booked for Sex Assault on Minor in Arambol.

Russian Booked for Raping Minor Girl

The police have registered a case against Vasulev under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 8 (2) (sexual assault) of the Goa Children’s Act, and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police are investigating the matter and have sought the assistance of the Russian authorities to trace the accused, who is absconding. Goa Shocker: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested on Charges of Raping Minor at His House.

In another incident, Goa police on Friday, February 16, arrested a Physical education (PE) teacher for raping a minor girl from a government school in Pernem taluka of North Goa. The accused, Kalpesh Chandrakant Mahale, who is in his 30s, was arrested after the victim complained of rape against him. As per the complaint filed with Mopa Police station, the accused, who is an employee of Sports Authority of Goa and deputed at the government school in Pernem taluka, befriended a minor girl student.

