Panaji, December 22: Margao Police have arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly murdering his 29-year-old wife over suspicion that she was having an illicit relationship. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabs Ex-Wife to Death on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Later Surrenders to Police

The accused, identified as Sagar Timbadiya, had been residing in Ravanfond area of Goa. He is a ceramic tiles dealer by profession. After his 29-year-old wife died, a case of unnatural death was registered by the police. The post-mortem examination, however, disclosed several injuries on the deceased woman’s body. As she died within a period of two years of her marriage, Salcete SDM Prasad Volvoikar probed the case, according to a report in The Times of India.

The SDM concluded that Timbadiya had murdered his wife on suspicion that she was having an illicit affair. The SDM lodged a police complaint against Timbadiya. He smothered his wife to death after assaulting her, the report stated citing police sources.

The Gujarat native has been booked for murder under IPC Section 302. He has been sent to police custody for six days.

In a similar incident in Andhra Pradesh, In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicion of infidelity in Chittoor District. The deceased who was identified as Chittoor Ammulu was reportedly killed by her husband with a grinding stone. The incident had taken place at Parakaluva village in Ramachandrapuram Mandal near Tirupati. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding

