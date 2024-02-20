Panaji, February 20: A case has been registered against a Russian national for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl during a night camp in North Goa, police said. Dog Crushed by Luxury Car in Goa: Canine Dies After Being Run Over By Mercedes In Agassaim, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police said that the complainant has stated that the accused had organised a night camp at Arambol in North Goa, where he sexually abused her minor daughter, inappropriately touched her body and private parts. Goa Shocker: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested on Charges of Raping Minor at His House.

Police are yet to arrest the accused person. An offence has been registered under Section 376 IPC, Sections 8 (2) of GC Act and Sections 4 and 8 of the Pocso Act and police are investigating. The accused is yet to be arrested.

