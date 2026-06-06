Goa Viral Littering Video Aftermath: 23-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide After Social Media Row, Police Case

A 23-year-old college student from Goa's Mapusa died after a video allegedly showing him littering on a roadside went viral on social media and led to police action against him. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and are examining the sequence of events leading up to it.

The student, identified as Samuel de Braganca, lived with his mother and two sisters and had recently completed his second year of graduation. The video, which circulated widely online, allegedly showed him throwing garbage on a roadside in North Goa. The clip drew significant attention on social media, with several users calling for action against him. Ranchi Shocker: ITI Student Dies by Suicide After Video Call With Girlfriend, Jharkhand Police Probe Relationship Angle.

Student Dies by Suicide After Goa Viral Littering Video

Following the circulation of the video, police registered a case against the student. According to reports, he later received a notice from the police and appeared before authorities. Officials said he was cooperating with the investigation. The incident also triggered extensive discussion on social media, where the student reportedly became the subject of online criticism and trolling.

Family Reports He Was Under Stress

According to reports, family members told investigators that Samuel had been deeply disturbed after the video went viral and following the public reaction online. Relatives reportedly stated that he had been under considerable stress in the hours preceding his death. Investigators are speaking with family members and acquaintances as part of the inquiry. Punjab Student Suicide: 17-Year-Old Girl Ends Life by Consuming Poisonous Substance in Amritsar Over INR 20,000 Fee Harassment.

Authorities Examining Sequence of Events Police said the student was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Officials have clarified that no official link has been established between the viral video, the police action and the death. However, investigators are examining the timeline of events and all relevant circumstances. An accidental death case has been registered, and further inquiries are underway.

The incident has renewed discussion about the impact of viral social media content and online public criticism, particularly when individuals become the focus of widespread attention.

Authorities have not commented on any conclusions regarding the factors that may have contributed to the student's death, stating that the investigation remains ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).