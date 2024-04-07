Mumbai, April 7: As India, particularly Maharashtra, is going to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, gold sales are seeing a significant surge. Despite the high prices, it is considered auspicious to buy gold on this day, leading to a rush in gold and silver showrooms.

Traditionally, people buy both small and large gold items, and even gold and silver dolls for worship. The belief in the auspiciousness of buying jewellery on Gudi Padwa is so strong that the cost of gold, whether high or low, does not deter the purchases. Gudi Padwa 2024 Food Ideas: From Puran Poli to Aamras, 5 Dishes To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Maharashtra.

As on April 7, 2024, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 65,500, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,440. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,350, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,290. In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,400, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 71,340. Gudi Padwa 2024 Cars to Buy: From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, List of Latest Cars, SUVs and EVs To Buy on Hindu New Year's Day.

Gold Rates in Different Cities on April 7

City 22 CARAT GOLD PRICE 24-CARAT GOLD PRICE Chennai 66,150 72,160 Kolkata 65,350 71,290 Gurugram 65,500 71,440 Lucknow 65,500 71,440 Bengaluru 65,350 71,290 Jaipur 65,500 71,440 Patna 65,400 71,340 Bhubaneshwar 65,350 71,290 Hyderabad 65,350 71,290

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also saw active trading in gold futures contracts expiring on June 5, 2024, priced at Rs 70,599 per 10 grams. Silver futures contracts expiring on May 3, 2024, were quoted at Rs 80,850 on the MCX.

