Mumbai, April 9: Amid the vibrant celebrations of Gudi Padwa 2024 in Maharashtra, the gold market experiences a surge in activity, reflecting the festival's profound cultural significance. Gudi Padwa, marking the Marathi New Year, traditionally heralds a time of prosperity and new beginnings, with many considering it highly auspicious to purchase gold during this period. Despite the soaring prices, gold retailers in Mumbai and across the state witness a remarkable uptick in sales as shoppers flock to gold and silver showrooms to make purchases.

As India celebrates Gudi Padwa, the auspicious festival marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year, many focus on another traditional aspect - the price of gold. Gold holds a special significance during festivities, symbolising prosperity, wealth, and good fortune. On this occasion, individuals often consider purchasing or investing in gold, making it essential to stay updated on the current rates. Let's take a closer look at the gold rates today, April 9, 2024, across major metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Gold Rate Today, April 8, 2024: Ahead of Gudi Padwa, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Other Metro Cities.

Gold Rates in Different Cities on April 9:

City 22 CARAT GOLD PRICE 24-CARAT GOLD PRICE Mumbai Rs 65,750 Rs 71,730 Chennai Rs 66,700 Rs 72,760 Kolkata Rs 65,750 Rs 71,730 Gurugram Rs 65,900 Rs 71,880 Lucknow Rs 65,900 Rs 71,800 Bengaluru Rs 65,750 Rs 71,730 Jaipur Rs 65,900 Rs 71,800 Patna Rs 65,800 Rs 71,780 Bhubaneshwar Rs 65,750 Rs 71,730 Hyderabad Rs 65,750 Rs 71,730

The steadfast belief in the auspiciousness of acquiring gold during Gudi Padwa appears to outweigh any concerns over the elevated prices. This bullish sentiment extends beyond the physical market into the commodities trading arena, as evidenced by the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reporting brisk trading in gold futures. Contracts slated to mature on June 5, 2024, are fetching Rs 70,599 per 10 grams, indicating a robust demand. Similarly, silver futures set to expire on May 3, 2024, are being traded at Rs 80,850. Gold Rate Today, April 8, 2024: Gold Jumps Rs 350 To Hit Fresh Record High of Rs 71,700 per 10 Grams.

As Gudi Padwa unfolds across Maharashtra and beyond, individuals are encouraged to stay abreast of the latest gold rates in major metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Despite the market's upward trajectory, the allure of gold during this auspicious occasion remains undiminished, symbolising prosperity, auspicious beginnings, and cultural heritage for countless celebrants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).