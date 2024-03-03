Mumbai, March 3: The Bhandup police recently arrested a 33-year-old service manager of State Bank of India (SBI) for allegedly siphoning off about 4 kg of gold jewellery worth around Rs 3 crore from the bank's locker. The accused was working at a personal banking branch in Mulund West. Police officials said that the jewellery was kept in the locker after they gave gold loans worth Rs 1.94 crore.

Officials also said that the locker could only be opened with the help of two keys. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Manoj Maruti Mhaske, a resident of Malad East and a native of Nanded in Marathwada. The incident came to light after Amit Kumar, who works as an administrator with the bank in Mulund lodged a complaint. Diamond Theft in Mumbai: Two Teenagers Flee With Uncut Diamonds Worth Rs 50 Lakh After Drugging Woman and Her Family in Khar; Police Launch Manhunt.

In his complaint, Kumar said that lockers in which the mortgaged gold is kept have two keys. He further stated that one key remains with the service manager and the other with Sweta Sohani, who works as cash in-charge at the branch. On February 27, when the accused was on leave, Kumar looked after the locker. In the evening, Kumar went to deposit cash and jewellery and fund several gold jewellery packets missing.

He immediately checked the documents and found that 63 gold loans were given by the branch but only four packets of gold were present in the locker. A total of 59 packets of gold were missing. Kumar called Mhaske to inquire about the packets. To this, the accused said that he took the 59 packets of gold for his personal use. After speaking to senior officials, Kumar approached the police and registered an offence against Mhaske. Mumbai Shocker: Employee of Posh Bandra Club Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Minor Boy; ‘Did Not Find Any Evidence of Sexual Assault’, Says Management.

Cops said that a total of 4 kgs of gold was missing which was worth Rs 3 crore. The accused has been arrested under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or banker, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

