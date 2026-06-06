Government Dismisses ‘Fake’ Reports Linking Finance Ministry to NEET-UG Re-Examination Question Paper Printing

New Delhi, June 6: The government on Saturday dismissed media reports claiming that the Ministry of Finance’s secured printing press may be used to print question papers for the NEET-UG re-examination, calling the claims fake. In a post on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check said reports circulating in sections of the media linking the Finance Ministry to printing of NEET-UG re-examination papers were incorrect. “Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET-UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance,” PIB Fact Check said.

Labelling the claim as fake, the government clarified that the Finance Ministry is not involved in printing question papers for the NEET-UG re-examination. “Ministry of Finance is not printing the NEET-UG re-examination question papers,” the fact-check unit said. In addition, PIB Fact Check urged people to rely only on official sources for verified information and cautioned against sharing unverified claims. NEET UG 2026 Controversy: Brokers Allegedly Offer Government Medical Seats Through OMR Sheet Manipulation.

It further asked people to report suspicious content related to the central government to PIB Fact Check through its official channels. The clarification comes amid the circulation of claims regarding arrangements related to the conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination. Separately, the government flagged a digitally manipulated video being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts claiming that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar admitted Pakistan’s retaliation during Operation Sindoor had caught India by surprise. NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled To Protect Students' Interests and Preserve Confidence in National Examination System, NTA Tells Supreme Court.

Calling the video fake, the PIB Fact Check unit said the clip had been digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence and clarified that Jaishankar had made no such statement. The unit also shared the original unedited version of the video while urging citizens to report misleading content related to the government through official fact-check channels.

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