Maharashtra Government May Ask Schools Not to Take Fees Till Classes Resume Amid Nationwide Lockdown

School (Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 30: Maharashtra government is likely to issue a directive to all schools asking them not to take fees till classes resume. According to a Hindustan Times report, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that amid the nationwide lockdown and suspension of classes across the country, schools must not force parents to pay fees.

Recently, the Haryana government in a circular issued asked all private schools affiliated with the Haryana School Board, ICSE, CBSE or any other board not to take school fees till normal classes were resumed. The decision was taken after there were several reports that schools were forcing parents to pay fees. Maharashtra Government Issues List of Dos and Don'ts to Housing Societies to Combat Spread of COVID-19 Amid Lockdown.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus outbreak. The total number of infected people in the country has crossed 1,000 and death toll in the country has crossed 29. Every possible step is being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a separate order, the Maharashtra government has tasked the managing committees of housing societies to ensure that residents don't step out of their homes unless essential during the lockdown period. A detailed list of dos and don'ts to housing societies have been issued to combat the spread of coronavirus.