Great Nicobar Project: India to Invest INR 13,000 Crore for Dual-Use Airport and Runway for Navy and Civil Aviation

The Indian government has cleared a major infrastructure proposal to construct a INR 13,000-crore dual-use airport in the Great Nicobar Islands. The megaproject, funded jointly by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will serve both commercial civilian flights and Indian Navy operations. According to defence ministry sources, the greenfield international airport is slated for completion within the next five years.

Boosting Maritime Strategy

The development is a core component of the broader Great Nicobar Island development initiative. This mega-infrastructure plan aims to significantly strengthen India’s geopolitical and military presence in the strategic Andaman Sea and near Southeast Asian maritime lanes. Govt Clears Great Nicobar Project with Strict Environmental Safeguards.

By operating as a dual-use facility, the airport will allow the Indian Navy to scale up its surveillance and defense readiness in the region, while simultaneously opening up the remote archipelago to commercial tourism and regional air connectivity. The greenfield facility is expected to handle a peak capacity of 4,000 passengers per hour.

Core Architecture of the Megaproject

The massive development footprint extends far beyond air travel. The master plan divides the project into three distinct phases across 166.10 square kilometers-utilizing 35.35 square kilometers of revenue land and 130.75 square kilometers of forest land.

Key pillars of the project include:

An International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) boasting a massive capacity of 14.2 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

A 450 MVA hybrid gas and solar-based power plant to sustain the island's energy independence.

A brand-new, modern township spanning over 16,610 hectares.

Ecological and Tribal Safeguards

Because the development requires a significant amount of forested land, authorities have emphasized a sensitive, holistic approach to address socio-ecological anxieties. The government stated that the planning process involves careful evaluation of cultural and environmental impacts to protect the local ecosystem. Popular Islands of Andaman and Nicobar to Be Renamed! Havelock, Ross and Neil Island To Become History as Narendra Modi Will Give New Names on December 30.

India Plans Dual-Use Airport in Nicobar

Under the Great Nicobar Islands development projects, India has plans to invest Rs 13,000 crore to build an airport and runway for use by both the Indian Navy and civilians. The project is expected to be completed in five years, and the budget will be shared by both the Defence… pic.twitter.com/nP49mCsoz8 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

A vital aspect of this balance involves the protection of the island's indigenous populations. Great Nicobar is home to vulnerable, aboriginal Mongoloid tribes, including the Shompens—a community of roughly 237 hunter-gatherers—and the coastal Nicobarese tribe, which numbers around 1,094 people dependent primarily on fishing. Official statements maintain that the project layout seeks to prioritize choices that carefully weigh economic growth against the preservation of these indigenous communities and their native habitats.

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