Pehowa, February 6: A groom in Haryana, who was all decked up in his wedding attire, joined a “chakka jam” which was organised on his way to the marriage hall in Haryana’s Pehowa. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the groom, who is seen wearing sherwani and a "sehra" joins the protesters in the road blockade that has been called as part of a nationwide ''chakka jam'' agitation in protest against three central farm laws. Groom in Indore Travels with 12 for Marriage, Fined for Flouting Social Distancing Norms.

In the video shared by journalist Saahil Murli Menghani, the groom, after joining the "chakka jam" for a while, could be heard saying that he has to go as the wedding is getting delayed. The journalist also shared the video on his Instagram handle. He tweeted, “Have put this video report on Instagram as well. The groom apologised when he had to leave. He felt guilty. This is a reflection of the sentiment on ground of huge support to the cause.” Bride & Groom Arrested on Wedding Day for Breaking Coronavirus Lockdown Rules in South Africa; Video Goes Viral.

Tweet by Sahil Murli Menghani:

#Verified STORY OF THE DAY 👉Chakka Jam was on in Haryana's Pehowa 👉A baraat arrived. Farmers instantly decided to remove blockade 👉But the groom decided to JOIN Chakka & delay his wedding 👉Felt GUILTY when he had to leave 👉Farmers have also been letting ambulances pass pic.twitter.com/aWAV8VmUOh — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 6, 2021

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday put up road blockades at national and state highways at most of the places as part of a nationwide "chakka jam" in protest against the three farm laws and demanded these be withdrawn, causing inconvenience to commuters. Meanwhile, farmers allowed emergency services, including ambulances to pass.

The nationwide call from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. was given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. Farmers protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these laws would dilute the minimum support price system leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporate entities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2021 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).