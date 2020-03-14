GST Council Decides to Hike GST on Mobile Phones From 12% to 18%

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (File Photo)

Mumbai, March 14: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday decided to increase the GST on mobile phones from the present 12 percent to 18 percent. The decision was taken by the GST Council in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in their 39th GST Council meeting in New Delhi.

According to the latest updates, as reported by CNBC TV18, the GCT Council gave its approval to hike the GSt charges on mobile from the cureent 12 percent to 18 percent. Apart from this the Council gave relief to domestic maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service providers. Decision was also takem to bring parity with allowing five percent GST, along with the input tax credit. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Apart from announcing the major decision, the Council defered to hike the GST on fertilizer and footwear, which was a demand from the council members amid coronavirus outbreak in India. The Council also decided to extend the deadline for filing of GSTR9, GSTR9C for FY18-19 till June 30, 2020.