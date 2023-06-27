Kaushambhi, June 27: Gufran, a criminal who was wanted in several cases of murder and dacoity, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday in Kaushambhi. The encounter broke out around 5 a.m. in which Gufran was shot.

He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gufran was wanted in more than 13 cases of murder, loot and robbery in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces at Hoowra Village in Jammu and Kashmir; Policeman Injured (Watch Video).

Visuals From Encounter Site:

Uttar Pradesh | A criminal identified as Mo. Gufran has been killed in an encounter with UP STF near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000: SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava pic.twitter.com/iUdihy1yCe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2023

Prayagraj and Sultanpur police had declared a reward of Rs 1,25,000 on Gufran. According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaushambhi, Brijesh Srivastava, “A criminal identified as Mohd Gufran has been killed in an encounter with UP STF near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambhi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000.” Bihar: Two Dacoits Killed, Three Policemen Injured in Encounter Near India-Nepal Border in East Champaran.

Apart from this, ADG Zone Prayagraj had declared a reward of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 25,000 by Sultanpur police officials on Gufran.

