Gandhinagar, Nov 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Tuesday won all the eight Assembly seats for which by-elections were held on November 3.

The BJP not only won all the seats, but also registered victories with significant margins, barring in one seat, over their Congress rivals. Except Morbi, all other seats registered winning margins of 17,000 to 20,000 votes.

The results of Morbi and Karjan have been officially declared by the Election Commission, whereas other announcements are awaited as counting is still believed to be in progress some segments. Gujarat Bypoll Results 2020 News Updates.

The by-elections were held owing to Congress legislators' resignations prior to the Rajya Sabha elections in June.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, voters in the eight constituencies came out in large numbers to vote. More than 60 per cent polling was registered.

NJP's Vijay Patel won the Dangs seat by a whopping margin of 51,267 voters over Congress rival Suryakant Gavit, whereas BJP's Jitubhai Chaudhari won Kaprada by 46,410 votes over his Congress rival Babu Patel.

Pradhyumansinh Jadeja won the Abdasa seat by 36,778 votes over his Congress rival Shantilal Sanghani. Kiritsinh Rana, a former BJP Minister, won Limbdi by 31,539 votes over his Congress rival Chetan Bhai Khachar.

Former Assembly Deputy Speaker Atmaram Parmar won the Gadhada seat by 20,766 votes over Congress rival Mohanbhai Solanki. JV Kakadiya won the Dhari seat by 17,209 votes over Congress nominee Sureshbhai Kotadiya.

Akshay Patil won the Karjan seat by defeating Congress rival Kiritsinh Jadeja by 16,425 votes.

The least victory margin was of Brijesh Merja in Morbi -- 4,649 votes -- over Congress rival Jayantilal Patel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).