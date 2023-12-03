Rajkot, December 3: In a chilling incident in Rajkot, Gujarat, a 16-year-old Class 11 student became the victim of a heinous crime, allegedly at the hands of a 22-year-old family friend. The gruesome event unfolded as a strained same-sex relationship took a dark turn, resulting in the sexual assault and murder of the teenager. The alleged perpetrator, described as "over-possessive," harboured intense jealousy over the victim's deepening friendship with another individual.

According to multiple reports, the harrowing discovery came to light when the boy, who had gone missing the night before, was found with his half-burnt body at an isolated location on the Jamnagar-Kalavad highway. Prompted by the student's prolonged absence, the concerned parents approached the police and filed a missing persons' report, initiating a tragic sequence of events. Inspector N A Chavda from the A-division police station revealed, "After the family approached us, we used human intelligence and technical analysis and found that the victim was last seen with the duo." Gujarat Horror: Man Stabs Daughter to Death, Injures Wife Over Sleeping on Terrace in Surat (Watch Video).

Subsequently, the alleged perpetrator and his 19-year-old accomplice were apprehended by the police. The duo confessed to the crime, leading police to the crime scene and unravelling the plot. Reports suggest that the families of both the deceased and the accused had been close for several years, with the victim and the alleged assailant reportedly involved in a same-sex relationship. The situation escalated when the teenager formed a friendship with another person, triggering intense jealousy and, ultimately, a horrific act of violence. Gujarat Horror: Man Dragged Under Car for 10-15 Kilometres on Surat Highway, Driver Arrested; Police Say 'It Was an Accident'.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed the tragic sequence of events, revealing that the boy had been sexually assaulted before succumbing to the brutality inflicted by his alleged partner and his friend. This devastating incident underscores the urgent need for awareness and support for individuals navigating complex relationships, emphasising the importance of addressing possessiveness and jealousy in a healthy and constructive manner.

