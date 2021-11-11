Gujarat, Nov 11: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by an unidentified individual near Amod town of Gujarat's Bharuch districton Wednesday, police said. The girl was 14 year old.

The victim's body was found on the outskirts of Sarbhan village in the district's Amod taluka on Monday evening, a police officer from Amod police station said.

A autopsy was carried out at Bharuch civil hospital which established that the girl had been raped before being strangled, said the police.

The minor girl had left her home on Monday afternoon in order to collect firewood and did not return till evening.

Later, She was found dead on a cotton farm.

Police said "A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been lodged against unidentified accused.”

Senior police officials visited the site and separate teams from the local crime branch, special operations group and others have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

In another incident of crime against women, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a garbage collector in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday. Gujarat: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Garbage Collector in Surat, Arrested

The accused, identified as Santosh Chauhan, has been taken into police custody.

