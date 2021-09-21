Rajkot, September 21: A jewellery showroom owner dies by suicide in Gujarat’s Rajkot city. The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Ramesh Lodhiya. The jeweller ended his life at his residence on the Karansinhji Road due to alleged harassment by his friend and his kin. The police suspect that Lohiya had died on Saturday. His body was recovered from his house n Monday. Rajasthan Shocker: Kota Man Ends Life Days After Fiancee Died by Suicide.

Notably, the jeweller was staying separately from his wife, and his two children were also living with her. and According to a report published in The Times of India, the deceased was not answering his wife Vairagi’s call for the past two days, and when on Monday her calls went unanswered, she reached Lohiya’s house. The door was locked from inside. She then called the fire brigade.

Firemen broke open the door. Lohiya was found hanging from a ceiling fan. A suicide note was also recovered near his body. In the suicide note, the deceased blamed his friend Krushnasinh Raizada, his wife Sobhnaba and six other family members for his death. Rajasthan: Man Ends Life By Jumping Into Well In Nagaur After Being Assaulted Over Suspected Theft.

As per the media report, Raizada and his wife had mortgaged Rs 37 lakh jewellery with Lohiya as they were in dire need of money. Lohiya had lent them Rs 21 lakh for two percent monthly interest. However, after getting money, Raizada and his family started to threaten Lohiya for returning the jewellery. According to the suicide note, the couple even threatened the deceased to file a case against him under Money Lending Act. A complaint was submitted by Raizada and his wife at Aji Dam police station. They alleged that Lohiya was running an illegal money lending business.

Lodhiya had given Rs 11 lakh to Raizada due to threats. However, the couple continued to harass the deceased, the suicide note stated. Vairagi filed a formal complaint against Raizada and his wife. The police have started na investigation into the matter.

