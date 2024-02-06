Ahmedabad, February 6: In a tragic turn of events, a 55-year-old teacher from Narmada district, Gujarat, filed an FIR against himself following a fatal accident that led to his wife’s death. The accident occurred when a stray dog jumped in front of his car, causing him to lose control and crash into roadside barricades.

According to a report in TOI, Paresh Doshi and his wife, Amita, were returning from the Ambaji temple on Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred near Daan Mahudi village on the Kheroj-Khedbrahma highway. In his FIR, Doshi stated that the accident resulted solely from his negligence while driving, as he swerved to avoid hitting the dog and rammed into the barricades. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dogs Attack Child at Kumar Pebble Park Society in Handewadi, Locals Raise Safety Concerns (Disturbing Video Goes Viral).

The impact was such that one of the barricades pierced through the car’s passenger window, pinning Amita to the seat and causing grievous injuries. The auto lock mechanism of the car got engaged due to the impact, trapping the couple inside. Bystanders rushed to their rescue, broke the glass on the window, opened the lock, and helped them out of the car. Amita was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Stray Dog Menace Hits Agra: Hundreds of Cases of Dog Bites Being Reported Daily in Taj City, Hospitals Run Short of Anti-Rabies Vaccines.

Doshi has filed a complaint of causing death by negligence and rash driving against himself. This incident highlights the ongoing issue of stray dogs in Gujarat, which has been acknowledged as a menace by the Gujarat High Court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).